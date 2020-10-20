Earnings results for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Prologis last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Its revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Prologis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prologis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.24%. The high price target for PLD is $126.00 and the low price target for PLD is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Prologis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.36, Prologis has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $103.02. Prologis has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis pays a meaningful dividend of 2.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prologis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prologis is 70.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prologis will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.21% next year. This indicates that Prologis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

In the past three months, Prologis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Prologis is held by insiders. 94.75% of the stock of Prologis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prologis (NYSE:PLD



Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 1.88% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 40.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 40.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Prologis has a PEG Ratio of 3.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prologis has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

