Earnings results for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Proofpoint last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The company earned $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Proofpoint has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Proofpoint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.69%. The high price target for PFPT is $166.00 and the low price target for PFPT is $111.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint does not currently pay a dividend. Proofpoint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

In the past three months, Proofpoint insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,416,676.00 in company stock. Only 2.93% of the stock of Proofpoint is held by insiders. 93.32% of the stock of Proofpoint is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)



Earnings for Proofpoint are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Proofpoint is -34.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Proofpoint is -34.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Proofpoint has a P/B Ratio of 9.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

