Earnings results for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.26. ProQR Therapeutics has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. ProQR Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProQR Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 365.12%. The high price target for PRQR is $20.00 and the low price target for PRQR is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ProQR Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, ProQR Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 365.1% from its current price of $4.30. ProQR Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. ProQR Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

In the past three months, ProQR Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.52% of the stock of ProQR Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR



Earnings for ProQR Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of ProQR Therapeutics is -3.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ProQR Therapeutics is -3.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ProQR Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

