Earnings results for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

PROS last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. PROS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PROS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.30%. The high price target for PRO is $80.00 and the low price target for PRO is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PROS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, PROS has a forecasted upside of 52.3% from its current price of $30.86. PROS has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS does not currently pay a dividend. PROS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

In the past three months, PROS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of PROS is held by insiders. 98.02% of the stock of PROS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PROS (NYSE:PRO



Earnings for PROS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of PROS is -17.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PROS is -17.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PROS has a P/B Ratio of 7.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here