Earnings results for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Prosperity Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Prosperity Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.96%. The high price target for PB is $78.00 and the low price target for PB is $57.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prosperity Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.95, Prosperity Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $55.26. Prosperity Bancshares has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prosperity Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 36.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prosperity Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.65% next year. This indicates that Prosperity Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

In the past three months, Prosperity Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $480,259.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.01% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by insiders. 78.14% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB



Earnings for Prosperity Bancshares are expected to decrease by -4.92% in the coming year, from $5.28 to $5.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Prosperity Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prosperity Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

