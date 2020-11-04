Earnings results for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Protagonist Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company earned $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year. Protagonist Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.61%. The high price target for PTGX is $33.00 and the low price target for PTGX is $27.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protagonist Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

In the past three months, Protagonist Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of Protagonist Therapeutics is held by insiders. 93.09% of the stock of Protagonist Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX



Earnings for Protagonist Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.55) to ($2.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics is -7.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics is -7.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Protagonist Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

