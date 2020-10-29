Earnings results for Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Protalix BioTherapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm earned $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Dividend Strength: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protalix BioTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

In the past three months, Protalix BioTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by insiders. Only 16.21% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX



Earnings for Protalix BioTherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Protalix BioTherapeutics is -2.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

