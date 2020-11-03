Earnings results for Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Protective Insurance last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Protective Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Protective Insurance.

Dividend Strength: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Protective Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

In the past three months, Protective Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.53% of the stock of Protective Insurance is held by insiders. Only 2.61% of the stock of Protective Insurance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA



The P/E ratio of Protective Insurance is -26.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Protective Insurance is -26.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Protective Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here