Earnings results for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Prothena last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The company earned $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Prothena has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year. Prothena has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prothena in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.49%. The high price target for PRTA is $24.00 and the low price target for PRTA is $14.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Prothena has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.80, Prothena has a forecasted upside of 65.5% from its current price of $11.36. Prothena has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena does not currently pay a dividend. Prothena does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

In the past three months, Prothena insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.40% of the stock of Prothena is held by insiders. 94.34% of the stock of Prothena is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA



Earnings for Prothena are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($2.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Prothena is -4.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Prothena is -4.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Prothena has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

