Proto Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Proto Labs last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.2. Proto Labs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Proto Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.93%. The high price target for PRLB is $165.00 and the low price target for PRLB is $69.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Proto Labs has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.67, Proto Labs has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $117.51. Proto Labs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Proto Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Proto Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Proto Labs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,020,122.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Proto Labs is held by insiders.

Earnings for Proto Labs are expected to grow by 6.98% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Proto Labs is 54.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Proto Labs is 54.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.05. Proto Labs has a P/B Ratio of 5.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

