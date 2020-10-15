Earnings results for Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Provident Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $13.74 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Provident Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.88%. The high price target for PVBC is $12.00 and the low price target for PVBC is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Provident Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Provident Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 48.9% from its current price of $8.06. Provident Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Provident Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Provident Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.23% of the stock of Provident Bancorp is held by insiders. 39.72% of the stock of Provident Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Provident Bancorp is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Provident Bancorp is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Provident Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

