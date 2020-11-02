Earnings results for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

The Hackett Group last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business earned $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. The Hackett Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:HCKT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hackett Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.32%. The high price target for HCKT is $18.00 and the low price target for HCKT is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Hackett Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, The Hackett Group has a forecasted upside of 39.3% from its current price of $12.92. The Hackett Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hackett Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Hackett Group is 48.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hackett Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.35% next year. This indicates that The Hackett Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:HCKT)

In the past three months, The Hackett Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.30% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by insiders. 79.62% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:HCKT



Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 79.07% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 40.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 40.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. The Hackett Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hackett Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

