Earnings results for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Provident Financial last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm earned $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Provident Financial has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Provident Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Provident Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.86%. The high price target for PROV is $24.50 and the low price target for PROV is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Provident Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Provident Financial is 55.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

In the past three months, Provident Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.43% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by insiders. 59.43% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV



The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 13.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 13.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Provident Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

