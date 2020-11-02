Earnings results for PS Business Parks (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Itaú Unibanco last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Itaú Unibanco has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Itaú Unibanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Itaú Unibanco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.70%. The high price target for ITUB is $6.00 and the low price target for ITUB is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Itaú Unibanco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Itaú Unibanco has a forecasted upside of 46.7% from its current price of $4.09. Itaú Unibanco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Itaú Unibanco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Itaú Unibanco is 4.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Itaú Unibanco will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.38% next year. This indicates that Itaú Unibanco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Itaú Unibanco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.43% of the stock of Itaú Unibanco is held by institutions.

Earnings for Itaú Unibanco are expected to grow by 30.56% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Itaú Unibanco is 8.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Itaú Unibanco is 8.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Itaú Unibanco has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

