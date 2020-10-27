Earnings results for Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Psychemedics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Psychemedics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Psychemedics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Psychemedics does not currently pay a dividend. Psychemedics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Psychemedics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.30% of the stock of Psychemedics is held by insiders. 47.27% of the stock of Psychemedics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Psychemedics is -11.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Psychemedics is -11.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Psychemedics has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

