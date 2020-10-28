Earnings results for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

PTC last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.3. PTC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PTC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.44%. The high price target for PTC is $120.00 and the low price target for PTC is $78.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PTC has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

PTC does not currently pay a dividend. PTC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PTC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,481,964.00 in company stock. Only 9.91% of the stock of PTC is held by insiders. 88.37% of the stock of PTC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PTC are expected to grow by 23.78% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of PTC is 112.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of PTC is 112.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. PTC has a PEG Ratio of 1.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PTC has a P/B Ratio of 8.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

