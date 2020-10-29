Earnings results for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

PTC Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $1.49. The firm earned $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. Its revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has generated ($3.45) earnings per share over the last year. PTC Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.60%. The high price target for PTCT is $86.00 and the low price target for PTCT is $45.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PTC Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.18, PTC Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 16.6% from its current price of $52.47. PTC Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. PTC Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

In the past three months, PTC Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,614,122.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of PTC Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT



Earnings for PTC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.42) to ($3.15) per share. The P/E ratio of PTC Therapeutics is -7.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PTC Therapeutics is -7.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PTC Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here