Earnings results for Public Storage (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Ceragon Networks last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business earned $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. Ceragon Networks has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. Ceragon Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Public Storage (NASDAQ:CRNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ceragon Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.06%. The high price target for CRNT is $3.25 and the low price target for CRNT is $3.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ceragon Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.25, Ceragon Networks has a forecasted upside of 47.1% from its current price of $2.21. Ceragon Networks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Public Storage (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Ceragon Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Public Storage (NASDAQ:CRNT)

In the past three months, Ceragon Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.00% of the stock of Ceragon Networks is held by insiders. Only 9.06% of the stock of Ceragon Networks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Public Storage (NASDAQ:CRNT



Earnings for Ceragon Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Ceragon Networks is -10.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ceragon Networks is -10.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ceragon Networks has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here