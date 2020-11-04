Earnings results for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.73.

Public Storage last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $1.11. The business earned $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Its revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has generated $10.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Public Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Public Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $214.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.99%. The high price target for PSA is $267.00 and the low price target for PSA is $175.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Public Storage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.82, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $214.30, Public Storage has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $235.48. Public Storage has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 3.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Public Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Public Storage is 74.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Public Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.56% next year. This indicates that Public Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

In the past three months, Public Storage insiders have bought 1,303.89% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,468,012.00 in company stock and sold $603,180.00 in company stock. Only 13.78% of the stock of Public Storage is held by insiders. 79.01% of the stock of Public Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA



Earnings for Public Storage are expected to grow by 3.07% in the coming year, from $10.41 to $10.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 33.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 33.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Public Storage has a PEG Ratio of 6.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Public Storage has a P/B Ratio of 8.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

