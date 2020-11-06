Earnings results for Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Pulmatrix last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. The firm earned $3.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. Pulmatrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulmatrix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 769.57%. The high price target for PULM is $10.00 and the low price target for PULM is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pulmatrix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Pulmatrix has a forecasted upside of 769.6% from its current price of $1.15. Pulmatrix has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix does not currently pay a dividend. Pulmatrix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

In the past three months, Pulmatrix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.25% of the stock of Pulmatrix is held by insiders. Only 15.27% of the stock of Pulmatrix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM



Earnings for Pulmatrix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($1.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulmatrix is -1.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pulmatrix is -1.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulmatrix has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

