OFG Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

OFG Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. OFG Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

OFG Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OFG Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OFG Bancorp is 17.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OFG Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.27% next year. This indicates that OFG Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, OFG Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $299,933.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.49% of the stock of OFG Bancorp is held by insiders. 91.30% of the stock of OFG Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for OFG Bancorp are expected to grow by 80.34% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of OFG Bancorp is 33.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of OFG Bancorp is 33.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. OFG Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

