Earnings results for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

PulteGroup last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PulteGroup has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. PulteGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PulteGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.26%. The high price target for PHM is $70.00 and the low price target for PHM is $29.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PulteGroup has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.36, PulteGroup has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $45.24. PulteGroup has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PulteGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PulteGroup is 13.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PulteGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.41% next year. This indicates that PulteGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

In the past three months, PulteGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,414,438.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of PulteGroup is held by insiders. 85.59% of the stock of PulteGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM



Earnings for PulteGroup are expected to grow by 10.02% in the coming year, from $4.19 to $4.61 per share. The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.70. PulteGroup has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PulteGroup has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

