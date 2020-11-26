Earnings results for Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Dividend Strength: Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle does not currently pay a dividend. Pure Cycle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

In the past three months, Pure Cycle insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $815,526.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.35% of the stock of Pure Cycle is held by insiders. 68.41% of the stock of Pure Cycle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO



The P/E ratio of Pure Cycle is 29.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.69. The P/E ratio of Pure Cycle is 29.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.87. Pure Cycle has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

