Earnings results for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Pure Storage last posted its earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Pure Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pure Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.00%. The high price target for PSTG is $23.00 and the low price target for PSTG is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pure Storage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.08, Pure Storage has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $19.69. Pure Storage has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage does not currently pay a dividend. Pure Storage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

In the past three months, Pure Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,390,750.00 in company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Pure Storage is held by insiders. 81.72% of the stock of Pure Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG



Earnings for Pure Storage are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Pure Storage is -26.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pure Storage is -26.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pure Storage has a P/B Ratio of 6.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here