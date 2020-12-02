Earnings results for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.1.

PVH last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has generated $9.54 earnings per share over the last year. PVH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PVH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.34%. The high price target for PVH is $107.00 and the low price target for PVH is $49.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH does not currently pay a dividend. PVH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PVH (NYSE:PVH)

In the past three months, PVH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of PVH is held by insiders. 97.62% of the stock of PVH is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PVH (NYSE:PVH



Earnings for PVH are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of PVH is -5.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PVH is -5.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PVH has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

