Earnings results for Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Pzena Investment Management last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Pzena Investment Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Dividend Strength: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pzena Investment Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

In the past three months, Pzena Investment Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.32% of the stock of Pzena Investment Management is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.49% of the stock of Pzena Investment Management is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN



The P/E ratio of Pzena Investment Management is 22.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Pzena Investment Management is 22.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Pzena Investment Management has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here