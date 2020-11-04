Earnings results for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Q2 last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Q2 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Q2 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.79%. The high price target for QTWO is $120.00 and the low price target for QTWO is $92.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Q2 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $104.63, Q2 has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $93.59. Q2 has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 does not currently pay a dividend. Q2 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

In the past three months, Q2 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,322,951.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Q2 is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO



Earnings for Q2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Q2 is -43.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Q2 has a P/B Ratio of 11.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

