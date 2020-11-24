Earnings results for QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

QAD last announced its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. QAD has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,916.9. QAD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QAD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.83%. The high price target for QADA is $55.00 and the low price target for QADA is $48.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QAD has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, QAD has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $49.12. QAD has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QAD has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, QAD will have a dividend payout ratio of 1,450.00% in the coming year. This indicates that QAD may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

In the past three months, QAD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.14% of the stock of QAD is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.60% of the stock of QAD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA



Earnings for QAD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of QAD is 4,916.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of QAD is 4,916.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.06. QAD has a P/B Ratio of 8.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

