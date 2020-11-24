Earnings results for QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

QAD last announced its earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm earned $74.08 million during the quarter. QAD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,283.3. QAD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QAD in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QAD has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

In the past three months, QAD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.43% of the stock of QAD is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.82% of the stock of QAD is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB



The P/E ratio of QAD is 3,283.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of QAD is 3,283.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.06. QAD has a P/B Ratio of 5.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

