Earnings results for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

QCR last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. QCR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QCR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.02%. The high price target for QCRH is $48.00 and the low price target for QCRH is $37.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QCR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.67, QCR has a forecasted upside of 44.0% from its current price of $30.32. QCR has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QCR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of QCR is 6.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, QCR will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.82% next year. This indicates that QCR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

In the past three months, QCR insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,526.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of QCR is held by insiders. 64.13% of the stock of QCR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for QCR are expected to decrease by -12.78% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of QCR is 8.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of QCR is 8.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. QCR has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

