Earnings results for QEP Resources (NYSE:NXE)

Nexgen Energy Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

NexGen Energy last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. NexGen Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on QEP Resources (NYSE:NXE)

Dividend Strength: QEP Resources (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy does not currently pay a dividend. NexGen Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QEP Resources (NYSE:NXE)

In the past three months, NexGen Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.23% of the stock of NexGen Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QEP Resources (NYSE:NXE



Earnings for NexGen Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of NexGen Energy is -33.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NexGen Energy has a P/B Ratio of 4.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

