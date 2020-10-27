Earnings results for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

QEP Resources last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. QEP Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4. QEP Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QEP Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 121.77%. The high price target for QEP is $6.00 and the low price target for QEP is $1.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

QEP Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.06, QEP Resources has a forecasted upside of 121.8% from its current price of $0.93. QEP Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. QEP Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

In the past three months, QEP Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.87% of the stock of QEP Resources is held by insiders. 60.94% of the stock of QEP Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP



Earnings for QEP Resources are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.17 to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of QEP Resources is 1.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of QEP Resources is 1.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.42. QEP Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.08. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here