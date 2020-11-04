Earnings results for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Qorvo last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The business earned $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has generated $5.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. Qorvo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qorvo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $143.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.96%. The high price target for QRVO is $171.00 and the low price target for QRVO is $109.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Qorvo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $143.82, Qorvo has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $128.46. Qorvo has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Qorvo does not currently pay a dividend. Qorvo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Qorvo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,151,072.00 in company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Qorvo is held by insiders. 85.94% of the stock of Qorvo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Qorvo are expected to grow by 7.18% in the coming year, from $6.27 to $6.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Qorvo is 38.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Qorvo is 38.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Qorvo has a PEG Ratio of 1.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Qorvo has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

