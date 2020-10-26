Earnings results for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

QTS Realty Trust last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. QTS Realty Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. QTS Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.19%. The high price target for QTS is $77.00 and the low price target for QTS is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QTS Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.00, QTS Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $65.94. QTS Realty Trust has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QTS Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of QTS Realty Trust is 71.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, QTS Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.60% next year. This indicates that QTS Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

In the past three months, QTS Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,741,937.00 in company stock. Only 13.90% of the stock of QTS Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS



Earnings for QTS Realty Trust are expected to grow by 13.00% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of QTS Realty Trust is -212.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of QTS Realty Trust is -212.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. QTS Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

