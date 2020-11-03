Earnings results for Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad Graphics, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quad/Graphics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 159.74%. The high price target for QUAD is $6.00 and the low price target for QUAD is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics does not currently pay a dividend. Quad/Graphics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

In the past three months, Quad/Graphics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.51% of the stock of Quad/Graphics is held by insiders. 40.51% of the stock of Quad/Graphics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD



The P/E ratio of Quad/Graphics is -0.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quad/Graphics is -0.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Quad/Graphics has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

