Earnings results for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

Quaker Chemical last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business earned $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year. Quaker Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quaker Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.75%. The high price target for KWR is $155.00 and the low price target for KWR is $155.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quaker Chemical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.00, Quaker Chemical has a forecasted downside of 21.7% from its current price of $198.08. Quaker Chemical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quaker Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quaker Chemical is 27.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quaker Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.76% next year. This indicates that Quaker Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

In the past three months, Quaker Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,049,820.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by insiders. 86.02% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR



Earnings for Quaker Chemical are expected to grow by 72.73% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $6.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Quaker Chemical is -100.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Quaker Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

