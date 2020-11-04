Earnings results for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

QUALCOMM last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm earned $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has generated $2.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.9. QUALCOMM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.81%. The high price target for QCOM is $165.00 and the low price target for QCOM is $61.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QUALCOMM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.44, QUALCOMM has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $125.45. QUALCOMM has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QUALCOMM has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of QUALCOMM is 91.55%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, QUALCOMM will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.98% next year. This indicates that QUALCOMM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

In the past three months, QUALCOMM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,946,452.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of QUALCOMM is held by insiders. 74.79% of the stock of QUALCOMM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM



Earnings for QUALCOMM are expected to grow by 108.44% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $6.67 per share. The P/E ratio of QUALCOMM is 52.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of QUALCOMM is 52.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. QUALCOMM has a PEG Ratio of 0.89. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. QUALCOMM has a P/B Ratio of 31.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

