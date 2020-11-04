Earnings results for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Qualys last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm earned $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. Qualys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.99%. The high price target for QLYS is $140.00 and the low price target for QLYS is $89.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Qualys has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.50, Qualys has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $90.66. Qualys has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys does not currently pay a dividend. Qualys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

In the past three months, Qualys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,520,908.00 in company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Qualys is held by insiders. 90.75% of the stock of Qualys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS



Earnings for Qualys are expected to grow by 4.74% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Qualys is 43.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Qualys is 43.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Qualys has a P/B Ratio of 9.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

