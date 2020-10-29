Earnings results for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Quanta Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Quanta Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanta Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.59%. The high price target for PWR is $78.00 and the low price target for PWR is $44.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quanta Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.08, Quanta Services has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $60.88. Quanta Services has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quanta Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quanta Services is 6.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quanta Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.46% next year. This indicates that Quanta Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

In the past three months, Quanta Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Quanta Services is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR



Earnings for Quanta Services are expected to grow by 22.41% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 24.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 24.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Quanta Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

