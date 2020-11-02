Earnings results for Quantum (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

ADTRAN last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. ADTRAN has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. ADTRAN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Quantum (NASDAQ:ADTN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADTRAN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.17%. The high price target for ADTN is $16.00 and the low price target for ADTN is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADTRAN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.17, ADTRAN has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $10.69. ADTRAN has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quantum (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ADTRAN does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, ADTRAN will have a dividend payout ratio of 240.00% in the coming year. This indicates that ADTRAN may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quantum (NASDAQ:ADTN)

In the past three months, ADTRAN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.52% of the stock of ADTRAN is held by insiders. 89.75% of the stock of ADTRAN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quantum (NASDAQ:ADTN



Earnings for ADTRAN are expected to grow by 200.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of ADTRAN is -7.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADTRAN has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

