Earnings results for Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Quantum last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73 million. Quantum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Quantum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quantum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.03%. The high price target for QMCO is $7.00 and the low price target for QMCO is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quantum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Quantum has a forecasted upside of 29.0% from its current price of $4.65. Quantum has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum does not currently pay a dividend. Quantum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

In the past three months, Quantum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $933,666.00 in company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of Quantum is held by insiders. Only 0.54% of the stock of Quantum is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO



Earnings for Quantum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.29 per share.

More latest stories: here