Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.76.

Quest Diagnostics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Quest Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.97%. The high price target for DGX is $151.00 and the low price target for DGX is $99.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quest Diagnostics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.47, Quest Diagnostics has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $122.83. Quest Diagnostics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Quest Diagnostics pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quest Diagnostics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 34.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quest Diagnostics will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.31% next year. This indicates that Quest Diagnostics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Quest Diagnostics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,733,124.00 in company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Quest Diagnostics is held by insiders. 87.23% of the stock of Quest Diagnostics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Quest Diagnostics are expected to grow by 0.23% in the coming year, from $8.83 to $8.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 22.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 22.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.76. Quest Diagnostics has a PEG Ratio of 0.79. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Quest Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

