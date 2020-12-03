Earnings results for Quhuo (NYSE:QH)

Quhuo Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11.

Quhuo last issued its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Quhuo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Quhuo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Quhuo (NYSE:QH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quhuo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.21%. The high price target for QH is $13.00 and the low price target for QH is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quhuo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Quhuo has a forecasted upside of 54.2% from its current price of $8.43. Quhuo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quhuo (NYSE:QH)

Quhuo does not currently pay a dividend. Quhuo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quhuo (NYSE:QH)

In the past three months, Quhuo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Quhuo (NYSE:QH



