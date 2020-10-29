Earnings results for Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Quidel last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm earned $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.9. Quidel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quidel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $189.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.10%. The high price target for QDEL is $363.00 and the low price target for QDEL is $75.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quidel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $189.67, Quidel has a forecasted downside of 28.1% from its current price of $263.79. Quidel has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel does not currently pay a dividend. Quidel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

In the past three months, Quidel insiders have sold 164.54% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $4,270,515.00 in company stock and sold $11,297,268.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Quidel is held by insiders. 87.72% of the stock of Quidel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL



Earnings for Quidel are expected to grow by 30.91% in the coming year, from $13.59 to $17.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 73.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 73.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Quidel has a P/B Ratio of 19.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

