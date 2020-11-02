Earnings results for QuinStreet (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

CNO Financial Group last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. CNO Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNO Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.44%. The high price target for CNO is $29.00 and the low price target for CNO is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CNO Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CNO Financial Group is 26.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNO Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.64% next year. This indicates that CNO Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

In the past three months, CNO Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by insiders. 99.67% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)



Earnings for CNO Financial Group are expected to grow by 3.41% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 7.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 7.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. CNO Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

