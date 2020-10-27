Earnings results for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

QuinStreet last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. QuinStreet has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.7. QuinStreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QuinStreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.09%. The high price target for QNST is $20.00 and the low price target for QNST is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QuinStreet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, QuinStreet has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of $16.22. QuinStreet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet does not currently pay a dividend. QuinStreet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

In the past three months, QuinStreet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,559,672.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of QuinStreet is held by insiders. 87.62% of the stock of QuinStreet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)



Earnings for QuinStreet are expected to grow by 35.29% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of QuinStreet is 47.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of QuinStreet is 47.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. QuinStreet has a PEG Ratio of 4.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. QuinStreet has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

