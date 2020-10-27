Earnings results for Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Qumu last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm earned $9.33 million during the quarter. Qumu has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Qumu has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qumu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.82%. The high price target for QUMU is $5.00 and the low price target for QUMU is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Qumu has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Qumu has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $4.77. Qumu has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu does not currently pay a dividend. Qumu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

In the past three months, Qumu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.50% of the stock of Qumu is held by insiders. Only 30.39% of the stock of Qumu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU



Earnings for Qumu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Qumu is -8.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qumu is -8.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Qumu has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

