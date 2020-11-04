Earnings results for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Qurate Retail last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year. Qurate Retail has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.40%. The high price target for QRTEA is $16.00 and the low price target for QRTEA is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Qurate Retail has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.33, Qurate Retail has a forecasted upside of 59.4% from its current price of $7.11. Qurate Retail has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail does not currently pay a dividend. Qurate Retail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

In the past three months, Qurate Retail insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,832.00 in company stock. Only 9.79% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by insiders. 87.80% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA



Earnings for Qurate Retail are expected to grow by 24.27% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is -6.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is -6.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Qurate Retail has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Qurate Retail has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

