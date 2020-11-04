Earnings results for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Qurate Retail last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Qurate Retail has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Qurate Retail.

Dividend Strength: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail does not currently pay a dividend. Qurate Retail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

In the past three months, Qurate Retail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB



The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is -7.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Qurate Retail has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

