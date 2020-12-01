Earnings results for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Qutoutiao last released its earnings data on September 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company earned $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year. Qutoutiao has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.14%. The high price target for QTT is $3.70 and the low price target for QTT is $3.70. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao does not currently pay a dividend. Qutoutiao does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

In the past three months, Qutoutiao insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.17% of the stock of Qutoutiao is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT



Earnings for Qutoutiao are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Qutoutiao is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qutoutiao is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

